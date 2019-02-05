Dee Nichols is interim AD

Presbyterian College to conduct national search for next director of athletics

Danny Sterling, PC’s director of athletics, is leaving the College for family reasons and will return to his home state of Virginia to serve as associate athletic director at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“We thank Danny for the leadership he has provided while at PC,” said President Bob Staton. “Our athletic programs have been strengthened during his tenure. We wish Danny and his family well in their future endeavors.”

Dee Nichols, senior associate AD for compliance and senior woman administrator (SWA), has been named interim director of athletics, effective today. Nichols has a long history with PC and has served in senior athletics administration since 2010, working closely with the coaches and teams.

“Athletics is an important component of the Promise of PC,” President Staton said. “We are continuing to move forward with all aspects of the Promise of PC, including plans related to athletics.”

PC will conduct a national search for a new AD. President Staton will lead the search.

“I look forward to the search committee bringing candidates forward, from which I can select our next AD,” Staton added.