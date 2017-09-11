Home / Breaking News / Decorating Main Street Businesses

Thu, 11/09/2017
New contest will have 1st, 2nd, 3rd places for business decore
CITY OF CLINTON – MAIN STREET CLINTON, SC TO HOST A CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST AMONG THE MAIN STREET BUSINESSES

 

The City of Clinton’s newly formed Main Street Clinton, SC will host “Christmas in Clinton Window Wonderland” contest among the businesses and property owners in town.

Businesses and property owners are asked to participate in the contest for the holidays. 

The public will be encouraged to come out and explore all of the beautiful displays while they shop and dine in Clinton.

The winner will be selected on December 2nd after the parade by the newly formed design team of Main Street Clinton. The winner will receive a “traveling trophy” to display all year long in their business, as well prizes. 

Main Street Clinton, SC also will have 2nd and 3rd place winners in the contest.

For more information, contact Adele Alducin at the Main Street office number - 864.200.4579.

 

 

