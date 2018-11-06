THIS Is Decision Day

PHOTOS, MONDAY - Meeting voters face to face; TUESDAY - The voters decided.

About 20 candidates and spokespeople running for Republican office in the primary yesterday (June 12) attended a forum this morning at The Vestibule coffee shop in Clinton. The event was organized by legal and community activist Brenda Stewart to give local voters the chance for face-to-face contact with some of the statewide, State House and County Council candidates. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

About the event: The day before the Republican Party Primary a Clinton resident creates opportunity for voters to meet some state and local candidates

Candidates, Coffee & Conversation is a free event which is open to Laurens County residents.

Join us Monday morning for coffee and conversation with some of our state and local candidates. This is an opportunity for local citizens to engage in conversation with candidates, ask them questions and chat with neighbors before going to the polls on Tuesday. Be informed in a fun way!

Candidates attending: Jeff Duncan, US Congressman Incumbent (schedule permitting) Alan Wilson, Incumbent SC Attorney General, also represented by his father, Congressman Joe Wilson; Josh Putnam, SC Secretary of State candidate Mike Pitts, SC House of Representatives Incumbent Mark Willis, SC House of Representatives Incumbent Stewart Jones, Laurens County Council District 4 Incumbent Dale Mitchell, Laurens County Council District 5 Candidate Jeff Carroll, Laurens County Council District 5 Candidate Doug Gilliam, SC House District 42 Candidate (invitation extended) Phillip Russell, SC House District 42 Candidate (invitation extended)

Laurens County residents are encouraged to attend this free event. Coffee and baked goods provided. This event is sponsored by Brenda Stewart, Stewart Marketing & Consulting.

Event details:

When: Monday, June 11th (9:30-10:30 am)

Where: Vestibule Coffee & Tea 310B East Carolina Avenue

Clinton, SC Invited: Open to Laurens County residents

Media Interviews: Media time will be available following the event. Reserve your time by contacting Brenda Stewart (contact information below).

About the Sponsor:

Brenda Stewart is a conservative political activist working at both the state and local level to put the right candidates in office and hold them accountable. In August of 2017 she helped raise awareness about the “phone line to nowhere” in the Laurens County Government and pushed for the telephone audit to move forward against the desire of some on County Council. The audit resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings for the county moving forward.

Media Contact:

Brenda Stewart Phone: 864-449-7700 Email: Brenda@stewartmarketingandconsulting.com

