Decaying Infrastructure

Roads, bridges price-tag: $21 Million

For a county facing a $600,000/annual shortfall in EMS revenue vs spending, the news was just about as bad as it could get April 23. It will cost $21 million to bring the worst county roads and bridges up to full safety standards.

There is no active plan to raise that money and do that work. Public Works Director Dale Satterfield presented the figure, telling the Laurens County Council it is a concern that can no longer be ignored.

Some road work is done through the County Transportation Committee, with state funds (the former C-Fund money), but that money also has to be divided among state roads and city streets.

Laurens County maintains 778 roads.

Council member Kemp Younts said when he was a member of the CTC, they rode the county roads and found some are nothing more than a house’s circular driveway. He was told at some point, some county council accepted roads like that into the county roads-maintenance system.

“Can we give them back?” Younts said.

“We’ll give anybody any road at any time,” to reduce the county’s inventory, Satterfield said.

For the first time, the county now has an Excel spread-sheet that shows most of the more than 400 miles of county-maintained roads, their condition and estimated repair costs. The document shows 53.7% of county roads are classified as “bad”.

That’s 275 miles - of that, 38 miles are “really bad,” Satterfield said.

Public Works is asking the county council to add three full-time employees to its payroll to keep up with roads and bridges maintenance.

“We cannot sustain this inventory with an investment of $1 million a year,” Satterfield said. “We have to be pro-active.”

Once, Public Works was experiencing a 40% personnel turnover rate in roads and bridges, and 100% of its work was re-active, Satterfield said.

With some salary adjustments and equipment purchases, retention is better and more can get done, he said. Public Works is looking at putting “chip seal” on some county roads to prolong their lives, but the department needs more help in keeping gravel on roads, Satterfield said. The county has 84 gravel roads, and the department has spent $8,000 - $10,000/month, working three employees, keeping gravel on roads during wet weather.

Satterfield said rain is the enemy - four roads were closed in the last four months because culverts were lost.

With more employees, Satterfield said, the department can better keep up with the demands of gravel, and can start a seal and pavement process in-house. Also, the department will be better able to keep up with its “other duties” involving the use of heavy equipment - tearing down abandoned buildings, grading for fire sub-stations, grading for a new EMS sub-station on Springdale Drive in Clinton, and fire calls such as recent burning hay bales dropped on Torrington Road.

Providing Public Works more money is just one issue the council is dealing with in the budget process (timeline: complete and approved by July 1). Council gave the first of three readings to the $30 million document, by title only, at the April 23 meeting. It requires two more readings and affirmative votes by the council before it becomes official, and changes can be made at any time including final reading.

Council also gave first reading, by title, to the County Fire Budget, and to an ordinance taking 29% of LOST (local option sales tax, maximum allowed by state law) money for general operations. Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood voted “no” on the LOST ordinance.

He has said all that money needs to return to county taxpayers in the form of rebates. Taking the LOST money was supposed to be a one-time, emergency action, Wood said, but now it has become a yearly routine.