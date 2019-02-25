Home / Breaking News / Death being examined

Mon, 02/25/2019 - 12:18pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Editor
The Laurens County Council funds the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, but this question is not listed as a discussion item for the council's meeting tomorrow night (Feb. 26, 5:30 pm in the historic courthouse, downtown Laurens).

Autopsy Pending w-on-line report

 

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office is awaiting an autopsy result on Xavier Parks, the office confirmed on Monday. An unconfirmed report says he died Feb. 1 in the Johnson Detention Center, the Laurens County jail operated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Officer. More information will be reported when available.

The Chronicle has reached out to SLED to see if the state law enforcement agency is involved.

Autopsies are not public documents under South Carolina law. Parks' death notice says, Clinton, but does not provide an address.

 

Death Notice:

 

Xavier Zay Parks, died at age 40 on Feb. 1, 2019.

Born on July 19, 1978, Parks’ Viewing was held at Sanders-Thompson Mortuary on Wednesday.
The Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Springfield Baptist Church in Laurens, beginning at 1 p.m.

 

A WSPA TV-7 Spartanburg on-line report says the person who died is Xavier Torrace Parks, age 40, and his family asked Sheriff Don Reynolds for information during a forum at the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church (Rev. David Kennedy), located between Laurens and Clinton. Reynolds said jail staff gave Parks a laxative on Feb. 1 morning, and then he was found unresponsive. Parks had complained of not feeling well, the report said. He wasn't given the chance to see a nurse, the report said - that will be looked into, Reynolds indicated. 

The sheriff said he asked SLED to investigate - it is not listed as an active investigation on SLED's Newsroom page on the agency website.

 

A separate death-in-custody incident:

 

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2018/dec/03/sandra-bland-behind...

 

 

 

 

