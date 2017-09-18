Dead infant found as result of eviction

BREAKING: Infant found dead.

WLBG Report: Eviction Discovers Dead Infant

A Laurens County Deputy found a deceased infant this afternoon while serving an eviction process. Laurens County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jarvis Reeder said the officer was serving a “set-out” notice of eviction, where items from the apartment were to be removed, when the infant’s body was found. Reeder said this occurred at Fountain Hill Apartments on Chapman Road in Fountain Inn just before 1:00 this (Monday) afternoon.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols responded to the scene and was investigating the death.

Fountain Inn Police were also investigating the case of the deceased infant, as the apartment building is in the City Limits.

Also reported today, Ivan Cruz, 39, of Greenville died early Sunday morning at a hospital from injuries sustained in a Sept. 9 traffic crash. Cause of death was head trauma.

A report said the vehicle Cruz, a Ford pick-up, was driving crashed into the back of a woman's vehicle, a 2006 Kia, about 7:15 pm on Hwy 25, then went off the road and hit several trees. Cruz was wearing a seat belt, and the woman in the other vehicle did not have life-threatening injuries. The wreck, which happened in the Ware Shoals area near Buzhardt Road, produced the 24th fatality of 2017 in Laurens County.