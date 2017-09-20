Home / Breaking News / Dead dog video is posted

Dead dog video is posted

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 10:08am Vic MacDonald
Laurens man arrested and charged with alleged animal cruelty

CRUELTY: Laurens County Animal Control has posted a video of a dead dog.

Supervisor Giles Gilmer posted and narrated the video of an investigation Tuesday. A report said William Jamaal Young, 30, of Laurens, was arrested and charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less. A report said dogs were found on a Lisbon Road property, and the suspect said he fed the animals Sept. 16, although responding officers found only empty bowls on the property.

WARNING: Video contents are disturbing:

https://www.facebook.com/laurenssc.animalshelter/videos/1984572788485663/

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here