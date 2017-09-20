Dead dog video is posted

CRUELTY: Laurens County Animal Control has posted a video of a dead dog.

Supervisor Giles Gilmer posted and narrated the video of an investigation Tuesday. A report said William Jamaal Young, 30, of Laurens, was arrested and charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less. A report said dogs were found on a Lisbon Road property, and the suspect said he fed the animals Sept. 16, although responding officers found only empty bowls on the property.

WARNING: Video contents are disturbing:

https://www.facebook.com/laurenssc.animalshelter/videos/1984572788485663/