Dead bird found, tests positive for West Nile Virus

Residents in the Barksdale community of Laurens County will see the distinctive green and yellow trucks of Gregory Pest Control, most likely Thursday evening.

Laurens County has its 3rd confirmed case of West Nile Virus.

This not a human case, as was the 1st case reported to the county by SC DHEC. The 2nd case and now this, 3rd case involve dead birds, infected by mosquitoes. The bites of mosquitoes also can infect humans, but only 1 in 5 people who come in contact with the virus experience serious illness. Some people have no symptoms, and others have flu-like symptoms. There is no cure - just like with the flu, people just have to ride it out. A blood test can confirm West Nile, or not.

As with the 2 other cases, Laurens County Emergency Preparedness has authorized as-soon-as-possible mosquito spraying. Rain could stop the spraying Thursday evening (night is when mosquitoes are most active) - if that happens, spraying will be done Friday night. A 2nd spraying for the south-eastern quadrant of Laurens County - where the 1st, human case was detected - also is set for this Thursday (rain date this Friday).

People can take precautions by wearing long sleeves and using insect repellent. SC DHEC has not ordered a ban on outdoor activitieswith just these 3 case - and just 1 human case - reported. Anyone who finds dead birds on their property is urged to contact the local DHEC or Emergency Preparedness (e-mail: javery@co.laurens.sc.us). NEVER pick up a dead bird without wearing gloves on your hands.

Citizens also are asked to eliminate sources of standing water on your property; examples: flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birthbaths, old car tires. Help DHEC track West Nile Virus by submitting dead blue jays, house sparrows and house finches for testing - the local DHEC office packs and ships these to the Columbia lab.

The product being used for the spraying is safe and meets all federal and state requirements, and spraying will be done either early in the morning just after sunrise (dawn) or in the evening. These are the times mosquitoes are most active. State and local officials will not identify people or addresses where West Nile Virus is detected (for patient and reporting confidentiality purposed) but spraying will happen within a .5 to 1-mile radius of the detection site.

There is no reason to panic, said Joey Avery, Laurens County Emergency Management director. Lots of counties have dead birds; not all test positive. Three incidents in the March to November peak season for mosquitoes does not mean there is "an outbreak" of the virus, he said. For most normally healthy people, West Virus is no more serious than "regular" flu. Those with weak immune systems do need to take special precautions (staying inside).

More info: www.scdhec.gov/mosquitoes