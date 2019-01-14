A Day of Service Set for Joanna

AmeriCorps Members Will Serve in Joanna in Honor of MLK Day

AmeriCorps Upstate members will spend Friday, Jan. 18, volunteering in a variety of service projects in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Their activities for Christ Central Ministries with the South Carolina Empowerment Centre are a small, local part in a National Day of Service.

The AmeriCorps Upstate team takes part in this Day of Service annually, but this is their first ever service project in Laurens County.

“AmeriCorps is designed to serve local communities,” Program Director Alex Haymond said. “We are excited to bring our passion for service to the city of Joanna.”

As a collaborative national service program, AmeriCorps members dedicate one year of service to further the United Way of Greenville County’s work towards the Cycle of Success. They serve the community daily at host agencies all over the Upstate, focusing on elements such as financial stability, workforce development, stability services, and crisis management in order to help their community in a fight against poverty.

“This day of service is an opportunity to join in one place and do a special project together,” Program Coordinator Abby Blakely said. “We will be able to pause and reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and impact, as part of the national movement to have a “day on” versus a ‘day off.’”

A combined force of 23 State and National Service members as well as seven VISTA Bridges members are supported by 22 partner agencies across Greenville, Laurens, Anderson, and Pickens counties. To learn more about AmeriCorps Upstate and the United Way of Greenville County, you can visit UnitedWayGC.org.

The Martin Luther King Day of Service is led by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and Volunteer General Fund programs. Further leading the nations volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.