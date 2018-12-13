A Day of Service - Not a Day Off

Two days of events at PC celebrate MLK legacy

Presbyterian College will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23.

MLK events kick off with National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI) training in Chapman on Jan. 21. The training workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to PC faculty, staff and students.

NCBI is part of the many diversity and inclusion efforts at PC. Through this workshop, participants will develop skills that help people connect across differences with respect and civility. It also helps participants value what is unique about themselves and learn how diversity shapes their experience of the world.

Lunch will be provided to participants in Greenville Dining Hall. Childcare services will also be available through Student Volunteer Services. If you are interested in participating in NCBI, please contact Jacqueline Chiari (jchiari@presby.edu)

A Day of Service and Community

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21, students will take part in service in Laurens County. Faculty and staff members are also encouraged to join. One of this year’s service projects is the construction of a dog-walking trail at the Laurens County Humane Society. If you are interested in participating in a service project, please contact Martie Hiott.

A tribute dinner in honor of Dr. King is also planned at GDH. The menu includes Dr. King’s favorites: fried chicken, collard greens, black-eyed peas, mac and cheese, cornbread, and pecan pie.

The annual MLK Day Convocation will be held in Edmunds Hall at 5 p.m. A reception will precede the event at 4:30 p.m. in Edmunds.

The community is invited to attend. Please plan to arrive at 4:30 p.m. for the reception for the speaker, and please note that refreshments will be served at the reception.

The theme for this year’s program is “King’s Beloved Community: How Do We Get There From Here?” The keynote speaker is the Rev. Dr. Leslie D. Callahan, pastor of the historic St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

Rise Against Hunger A Rise Against Hunger event will take place on Jan. 23 at First Presbyterian Church. PC students will join members of First Presbyterian Church to package rice, dried vegetables and vegetable protein. The packages are sealed, and the boxes are sent to food-insecure places around the world. Rise Against Hunger will provide food and supplies.