David Dunagan will lead the United Way

UWLC names Dunagan its executive director

The United Way of Laurens County (UWLC) Board of Directors has named David Dunagan as its new Executive Director.

Dunagan exemplifies the motto of his alma mater, Presbyterian College, “while we live, we serve.” He has lived and served in Clinton and in the Laurens County community since his graduation in 2008.

“He has a servant’s heart, a strong faith, and the entrepreneurial skills to continue leading and growing The United Way of Laurens County in the strong direction in which it has been moving under the recent leadership of Amanda Munyan and Whitney Robertson,” said Dr. Jeri Parris Perkins, Chair of the UWLC Board of Directors.

Originally from Gainesville, GA, Dunagan played football at PC from 2004-2008 and started coaching immediately after graduating, until 2016.

Most recently, he has worked as the Director of Leadership and Training at Master Automotive in Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join United Way as the Executive Director. During my time in Clinton, I have worked with the United Way and with agencies such as United Ministries, the YMCA, and Thornwell. Words cannot express how grateful I am for this call,” Dunagan said. “I look forward to working together to serve our local communities through the United Way of Laurens County!”

“Dunagan was chosen from a large field of candidates. The Board of Directors express their gratitude for the leadership of Ms. Robertson over the last five and a half years with the United Way and during this time of transition, and we wish her well in her new calling. The Board is thankful that both former directors continue to live and serve in Laurens County and continue to advocate for the work of the United Way,” Perkins said.

Dunagan will begin his new role on December 11.

United Way of Laurens County is a non-profit organization that has served the Laurens County area since 1952 and supports 30 programs among 23 local non-profit agencies within the areas of education, health, financial stability and emergency relief.