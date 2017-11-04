Dalmatians with a cast of over 80

The Laurens County Community Theatre will present an upcoming musical production 101 Dalmatians, based on the classic Disney tale with a cast of over 80.

Performances will be April 21, 22, 27 and 28 with 7:30 p.m. curtains and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 29.

The ticket prices have been discounted for this production with all seats $6. For additional information, call 833-5228.

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for the last show of its 2016-17 season The Foreigner on Tuesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Auditions will be held at Broad Street Methodist Church. Please enter through the doors next to the covered drop off portion of the back parking lot.

Callbacks will be on that Thursday at 6:45 if needed.

Roles for this Larry Shue comedy are available for 2 women and 5 men. There are no youth roles.

The Foreigner is being directed by Jeramy Oropeza. Show dates are June 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.

PREVIOUS:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/thespians-past-present-future-come...