D56 bus has a wreck

Tue, 02/19/2019 - 9:37am Vic MacDonald

DRIVER IS CITED: A District 56, Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill, bus wrecked this morning near Mountville - D56 said in a news release:

At approximately 7 AM, Laurens School District 56 received information that one of its buses had been involved in a single vehicle accident. Seven students were transported to local hospitals for precautionary measures. District 56 is working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol through the course of the investigation.

There were 19 students on the bus, from elementary, middle and high schools. 

An initial report said a wreck happened at 7 am near the intersection of Garlington Rd. and Casper Grant Estates. A later report said, for some reason, the bus ran off the left side of the road and hit trees. It then went back across the road and ran off the right side, going down an embankment. It did not overturn. The driver (not identified) received a citation for allegedly driving too fast for conditions; no other vehicles were involved.

Hospitals in Greenwood County and Laurens County treated the 7 people brought in as a precautionary measure. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

 

 

