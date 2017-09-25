D56 board will meet at Joanna Woodson School

TONIGHT: The District 56 Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 pm at Joanna Woodson Elementary School.

Discussion of personnel and contracts (closed session) will take place between 6:15 and 7:15 pm. The public portion at 7:30 will begin with recognition of the District Teachers of the Year and the Spirit of 56 award. There will be 15 minutes set aside for public participation (register in advance). The meeting's targeted goal is "Empower students to use technology resources to support learning."

Joanna Woodson will make a presentation, and the board will discuss Capital Improvement Funds based on the Abbeville school equity funding lawsuit. Recommended policy changes and review (Section J Students) will be considered. The board will receive August financial information.

Other business will include Wilder Stadium and Bell Street Facility updates, and course enrollment by grade and teacher. Future meetings are: Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m Clinton High School Auditorium; and Nov. 20, 7:30 pm Eastside Elementary Library.