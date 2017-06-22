D56 board will discuss budget

TONIGHT: The School District 56 Board of Trustees will meet at 7 pm in the Clinton High School auditorium to hear public comments about the district's budget.

This takes the place of the normal 4th Monday regular meeting. A business session will convene at 7:30 pm, and the board will meet in closed session at 6 to discuss personnel, contacts and Act 207 diploma requests.

The budget hearing and the regular meeting are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended 2017). The board's next meeting will be Aug. 28, 7:30 pm at the CHS auditorium.

For tonight's meeting, the Budget Hearing - Public Comments, for budget only, will be from 7 to 7:30 pm. The 7:30 business session will begin with a presentation of bond resolution for Wilder Stadium improvements for 2nd and final reading, by bond attorney Theo DuBose. Audience participation (any subject) will follow for 15 minutes - register in advance of the meeting to address the board. The Targeted Focus Goal will be: Achieving excellence, embracing innovation and forging new traditions.

Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will report on 2016-17 Attendance and Intervention/Truancy Program, change in elementary school start time for 2017-18, summer opportunities and calendar, and the board will hear May finance information and will adopt the 2017-18 General Fund Operating Budget and Salary Schedules.

Five district policies will be up for discussion and 2nd (final) approval. The board will approve professional services for students with disabilities for the 2017-18 school year, and take any action as necessary from the executive session.

In upcoming events, the board has been notified that the New Employees Picnic will be Aug. 10, and the Back to School Convocation will be at Clinton High, 2 pm Aug. 14.