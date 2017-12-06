D56 Board will consider Wilder Stadium renovation funding

WEDNESDAY: Laurens County School District 56 will hold a board workshop June 14, at 6 p.m. Clinton High School to discuss the FY 2018 budget and a bond resolution for improvements to the Wilder Stadium.

The district last issued a bond resolution to renovate the old high school into a middle school and to construct a baseball and softball complex at Clinton High School.

The purpose of the new bond will be to begin the process of stadium improvements. The priorities are improved handicapped accessibility and otherfacility upgrades.

Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said the bond resolution calls for no increase in taxes and is generated from the district’s capacity to access available 8% money (a fixed percentage available to districts based on the assessed value in the district).

Based on current projections for available 8% money, the district will have $1.5 million for the first steps in the Wilder Stadium improvement process.