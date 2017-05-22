Home / Breaking News / D56 Board at MS Bailey

D56 Board at MS Bailey

Mon, 05/22/2017 - 9:16am Vic MacDonald
School Board will have 5 special recognitions
By: 
D56 Board of Trustees agenda

The District 56 Board of Trustees will make 5 special recognitions when it meets Tuesday, 7:30 pm at MS Bailey Child Development Center.

The center is an 625 Elizabeth St., Clinton. The recognitions will be: Bailey Manor Art Show Winners, Larry Franklin - The Clinton Chronicle (retiring publisher), 3rd Congressional District Art Winner - CHS, Spirit of 56 Award, and Bus Driver Award.

MS Bailey CDC will make a presentation. The Targeted Focus Goal will be: Engage all stakeholders in the support of quality education and continuous improvement. Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields will report on Priority Capital Improvements, and Administrative Reports will be April Financial Information. Four policies will receive first reading, and board will consider its meetings schedule, 2018-19 School Calendar, and action items from executive session. 

The next board meeting will be June 26, 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium.

 

