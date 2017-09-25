D55 bus is head-on collision

TODAY: No life-threatening injuries were reported in a collision involving a District 55 bus.

golaurens.com: A Laurens District 55 school bus was involved in a head-on collision on Dagnall Circle in Laurens around 4:30pm on Monday afternoon.

District spokesperson Ed Murray said that no one was injured in the crash but there was damage to both vehicles. Murray said that three high school students and two middle school students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

District 55 Director of Transportation Geoff Stephens made arrangements for all students to be transported home, said Murray.

According to Murray, the bus driver failed to yield, causing the accident.