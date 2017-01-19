Crowning a new Miss Laurens County

Miss Laurens County Pageant will be Jan. 28 at LDHS theater

Contestants can sign up now for the Miss Laurens County and Miss Laurens County Teen Pageants set for this month at Laurens District High School.

Teen contestants’ registration fee is $100. The pageant date is Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the LDHS lecture theater.

These are preliminary pageants to Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen in June, with the state winners going on to Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions.

Miss Laurens County will receive a $500 scholarship, and an award will be presented to the People's Choice winner. Applicants can e-mail misslaurenscounty@gmail.com to request more information. Applications are due by Jan. 24.

Girls ages 13 to 17 can compete in the Teen pageant, and the Miss pageant is open to ages 18 to 24. Teen contestants compete in physical fitness, talent, evening gown, on-stage question and interview. Miss contestants compete in swimsuit, talent, evening gown, on-stage question and interview.

Pageant tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 years of age and younger.