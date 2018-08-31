Cross Hill - come home

Everybody is encouraged to come on home - THIS WEEKEND - also, Lake Greenwood Flotilla, see attached PDF.

Tonight (Aug. 31), the annual Comin’ Home to Cross Hill festival begins with a pro wrestling card. Battle Zone Wrestling will present the matches beginning at 6 pm in a free, outdoors show behind the Cross Hill Town Hall (North Main Street).

On Saturday, the annual parade will begin at 10 am - Wade Whiteford is the grand marshal. The parade begins near the Post Office, and goes up N. Main St. and ends at Puckett Ferry Road. From noon to 4 pm, there will be performances by DJ Pat Patterson, The Gospel Eagles, Laurens County Mass Choir, and Battle Zone Wrestling.

This will be the 29th Comin’ Home to Cross Hill festival. The Town of Cross Hill is south-west of Clinton, just off Hwy 72 (the Greenwood highway).