Crisis Management on board agenda

TONIGHT: The next School District 56 Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to have a Crisis Management discussion as an agenda item.

Laurens County Emergency Services Director Joey Avery will meet with the school board at 7:30 pm this Monday (Feb. 26) for the board's regular monthly meeting. The Feb. meeting will be at Clinton Middle School, 800 N. Adair St., and it is open to the public. The meeting comes in the same month as a shooting inside a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 people dead, and the alleged gunman - an expelled student - under arrest.

The board meeting will have a Welcome-Pledge of Allegiance, Clinton Middle presentation, Spirit of 56 Awards, and Audience Participation (15 minutes, sign up to speak before the meeting starts). The Targeted Focus Goal is "Educate in an environment that promotes creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, communication and character." The board will receive a GOAL Academy Report - CHS students/teachers.

A finance report and operations report (Wilder Stadium) will be made, The CHS Course Guide, and supplemental budget request, curriculum and instruction, will be considered. The next board meetings will be:

--March 26, Clinton High Auditorium;

--April 23, Clinton Elementary Cafeteria;

--May 29, MS Bailey Multi-purpose Room;

--June 25, Clinton High Auditorium, all at 7:30 pm.

Upcoming events include: March 5-9 Prayer Breakfast, CHS; March 10, 10 am - 1 pm Art Mix, CHS; April 14, CHS Prom; April 17, 6 pm Culinary Cookout, CHS; and April 26, Evening with the Betas, CHS.