Crimes against women are alleged

LAW ENFORCEMENT - gunfire in house; throwing women from moving cars; stealing a service dog.

Disturbance with Gunfire

Friday, May 31, 2019 -- WLBG on-linr

An aggravated disturbance yesterday with gunfire and physical assault was alleged with a Laurens Police arrest. 18-year-old Bradon Dewayne Corterville of 302 Augusta Street, Laurens was charged with Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature. A warrant cites an investigation of Detective Doug Jones as indicating that on May 30th Corterville entered a residence in the 500 block of Fleming Street in Laurens with a firearm which he discharged after having physically assaulted a resident of that home. Bradon Corterville was being held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on the charge.

Another Woman Allegedly Thrown from Moving Car

Friday, May 31, 2019

A 1st degree assault just over two weeks ago in Clinton was alleged with a Clinton Police arrest yesterday. 42-year-old Willie Alonzo Gary of 107 Bridgeman Park, Clinton was booked in the Johnson Detention Center last night, charged with Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree. A warrant obtained by Officer Kelly states that on May 14th Willie Gary placed his hand around the victim’s neck, impeding her breathing by restricting her airflow. Mr. Gary then allegedly pushed her out of a moving vehicle in a parking lot at 100 Houser Circle in Clinton. Injuries to the victim were reportedly observed on her. The warrant states that Gary and the victim have in the past lived together in a romantic relationship. That warrant further states that the defendant has had two convictions for Domestic Violence in the past ten years. Willie Alonzo Gary was being held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing on the 1st Degree Domestic Violence charge.

Knocked Out Teeth, Threw from Car, Stole Her Dog

Thursday, May 30, 2019

A man is accused of assaulting a woman and throwing her from a car back in March, along with taking her car and stealing her service dog. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday arrested 38-year-old David Allen Wadlaw Jr. of 320 Stewart Lake Road, Fountain Inn and charged him with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Larceny/Stealing Dogs and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

Deputy Adam Galloway states that on March 18th Wadlaw struck the victim in her face multiple times with a closed first causing two of the heer teeth to become dislodged from her mouth. He is further accused of then forcefully pushing her out of a moving vehicle onto US Highway 25, sustaining further injuries. The victim was transported by EMS for treatment of her injuries.

On the same date, Mr. Wadlaw allegedly took a 2001 Ford Taurus belonging to the same victim without her consent and he further is accused of taking a medical service dog belonging to the victim without her consent.

During arraignment yesterday, cash or surety bonds were set at $50,000 on the domestic assault warrant, $5,000 on the Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent for the alleged taking of the car and $1,087.50 for the Dog Theft warrant.

David Allen Wadlaw Jr. remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning, also having been served with Bench Warrants showing convictions in his absence in Magistrate’s court October 9th of 2018 on charges of Driving without a License and Operating a Vehicle on the Highway without Registration or License due to delinquency.

Laurens County Man Facing Charges of Multiple Sexual Assaults

Friday, May 31, 2019

A Laurens County man is accused of sixteen sexual assaults on a minor over recent years. The Spartanburg County Detention Center shows 31-year-old Cody Hudson of 5202 Fairview Road, Gray Court is facing 14 charges of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and 2 more 3rd Degree charges. WYFF4.com reports the Spartanburg investigators say the victim provided “very credible,” detailed information alleging numerous assaults from 2016 into 2019 at multiple homes and other locations. Spartanburg County Detention records show Cody Hudson was booked after 10:00 Wednesday night and remained incarcerated earlier this morning.