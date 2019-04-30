Crate Libraries - in development

If you have new OR gently used Children's Books, please consider donating them to Clinton High School.

Jennifer Howard's English class is using the books to develop Crate Libraries. These books in transportable crates will be placed in locations where children and parents wait -- in hopes that the parents will use the "down-time" to read to their children. Statistics show children who are read to - the earlier age the better - by an adult develop language skills faster. These skills equate to academic success later in life.

The Chronicle will have a follow-up article on this effort by Clinton High School English students in its May 8th issue.

Questions: Jennifer Howard, 864-938-1917.