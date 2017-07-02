Crack cocaine charges made against 6

Six people with Clinton addresses have been arrested and charged for cocaine possession in Laurens County.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

--Dedric Lamont Howard, 42, of 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton; charge: distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Rodney Keith Ginn, 57, of 82 Captain Guy Rd., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Keyshadd Martavern Rooks, 27, of 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Patricia Ann Ferguson, 46, of Apt. B-3, 201 Elizabeth St., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Samantha Ann Smith, 29, 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Stephanie Marie Young, 26, of 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton/Duncan Creek Road; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

Howard is accused of distributing crack cocaine to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office undercover agent on Jan. 25. The other five suspects are accused of having crack cocaine in separate packages of 1 to 10 grams on Feb. 3.