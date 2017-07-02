Home / Breaking News / Crack cocaine charges made against 6

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 10:12am Vic MacDonald
Clinton residents are arrested and charged with intent to distribute

 

Six people with Clinton addresses have been arrested and charged for cocaine possession in Laurens County.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

--Dedric Lamont Howard, 42, of 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton; charge: distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Rodney Keith Ginn, 57, of 82 Captain Guy Rd., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Keyshadd Martavern Rooks, 27, of 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Patricia Ann Ferguson, 46, of Apt. B-3, 201 Elizabeth St., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Samantha Ann Smith, 29, 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute;

--Stephanie Marie Young, 26, of 24 Taylor Dr., Clinton/Duncan Creek Road; charge: possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

Howard is accused of distributing crack cocaine to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office undercover agent on Jan. 25. The other five suspects are accused of having crack cocaine in separate packages of 1 to 10 grams on Feb. 3.

