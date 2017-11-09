County sending its people home; Essential people are staying

RIGHT NOW: Laurens County government is closing; essential people staying.

1.) For all non-essential departments, due to the wind conditions getting stronger and the incoming rains, Laurens County Offices will close at 2:00 P.M. today.

a.) The department heads are to determine if a limited staff should remain.

2.) All essential departments – Fire, Sheriff, EMS, Detention Center and etc. will remain.

3.) No decisions have been made as to tomorrow. If a decision to close or to delay closure is determined all will be notified as soon as possible.

a.) As of this writing, ALL offices will open at 9:00 A.M. on TuesdaCity of Clinton offices closed at 2:30 pm.

​The City of Clinton closed (except for essential personnel) at 2:30 pm today.