County sending its people home; Essential people are staying

Mon, 09/11/2017 - 1:30pm Vic MacDonald
Laurens County government via e-mail

RIGHT NOW: Laurens County government is closing; essential people staying.

 

1.)    For all non-essential departments, due to the wind conditions getting stronger and the incoming rains,  Laurens County Offices will close at 2:00 P.M. today.

a.)    The department heads are to determine if a limited staff should remain.

 

2.)    All essential departments – Fire, Sheriff, EMS, Detention Center and etc.  will remain.

 

3.)    No decisions have been made as to tomorrow.  If a decision to close or to delay closure is determined all will be notified as soon as possible.

a.)    As of this writing, ALL offices will open at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday

 

​The City of Clinton closed (except for essential personnel) at 2:30 pm today.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

