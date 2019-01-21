COUNTY - to look at an Agricultural Center

TUESDAY NIGHT - Laurens County Council will examine the possibility of operating an Agricultural Center.

Council will meet at 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public. Item 6A on the agenda is "Agricultural Center Project Idea."

There will be a time for Public Comments (Agenda Item 9) - register at the podium before the meeting starts. Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise announced.

Reports to council will include Laurens County Development Corp. Year in Review; Vision 2040 Introduction, CATE Center Project Idea - School Districts 55 & 56; Public Interest Foundation - Local Government Fund; Old Business - Change Order Hillcrest HVAC; Fund Reassignment; Solid Waste Contract with Greenville County; Flame Spray Ordinances.

New Business - Conveyance of 13 acres to Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board; Inducement Resolution for "Project X"; and Detention Center request to fund body cameras - Sheriff Don Reynolds. There will be council members' comments, and a closed session discussion of personnel - litter and humane department.