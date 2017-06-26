County Fire Budget - not General Fund budget - up for approval Tuesday

Laurens County Council has the county's fire budget - but not its General Fund budget - up for final approval Tuesday night.

The General Fund budget must be given 3rd and final approval, with a public hearing, and in place by July 1. It is not an agenda items on the June 27 meeting notice; council will home a 7-item budget discussion following adjournment of the regular meeting.

The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended 2017) and will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. A 15-minute time is set aside for public comments - register before the meeting starts at the podium.

Agenda items are: Month 11 financial report; Hunter Industrial Park signage, public hearing and third (final) reading of FY18 Fire Budget Ordinance, FOIA policy approval, airport - part time position request, LEMPG grant approval, FY 17-18 Continuance Resolution, and Ekom Volunteer Fire Department reimbursement request for base radio. Council members will have a time for comments, and the council will have a closed session to discuss an economic development matter.