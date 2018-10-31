County is examining “inmate welfare fund” to buy Johnson Detention Center generator

Laurens County Council wants to tap a quarter million dollar pot of money, for an piece of equipment at the jail, but no one’s sure if that’s legal.

Research will be done by County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks and Sheriff Don Reynolds to determine if, legally, the inmate welfare fund can be used to buy a replacement generator.

The Johnson Detention Center needs to have two generators on-line all the times, in case of a power outage. One works fine, but one is worn out. Replacing the worn out generator would cost between $42,000 and $59,000. The single, natural gas-fired generator cannot supply all the power alone. Since it is an unbudgeted capital expense, council wants to find existing money to make the purchase.

The purchase was authorized with a not-to-exceed figure of $59,000 by a 5-0 vote of the council (members Ted Nash and Keith Tollison were absent). Two funding sources will be examined - money the inmates pay for snacks and other items, called the welfare fund; and money the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is getting from Newberry County to house some prisoners from that county. The Newberry County jail is undergoing an extensive renovation.

LCSO runs the Johnson Detention Center, but Interim Public Works Director Billy Wilson brought the generator issue to the council’s attention.

Another report will come to the council at its Nov. 13 meeting, along with reports about Laurens County Animal Control and about land for a new EMS headquarters.

Wilson gave council a “good news, bad news” report. He said the public works department is awaiting the first day of its new director, Dale Satterfield, the City of Clinton’s public works director.

Satterfield will come on board in November, replacing Rob Russian who became the Greenwood County engineer (Wilson is the county’s purchasing director).

The good new is, Wilson said, the Hillcrest Square Center is “fixing to be booming.”

The building that houses court, taxpayer services and administration will get a new roof - a $586,000 project by Watts & Associates of Columbia. New HVAC units also are on order for the building. The current worn out units are on the roof now, and council had concerns about installing a new roof then “puncturing” it to install air conditioners. Wilson said the problem is solved - new HVAC units will be installed on the ground, around the building.

Wilson said because of storms and damaged pipes, Public Works was two months behind on its work orders. Now, he said, that time has been decreased to two-three weeks behind. Some vacancies have occurred on the buildings and grounds crews, Wilson said, and the county recreation office has pitched in to assist with some work.

Public Works has completed a remodeling project for the Magistrates’ Office in Hillcrest Square, has trimmed limbs from a lot next door to the 911 Center in the old library in Laurens and has taken foliage off the communications tower, and will host a six- to eight-person study of how to renovate the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens (where the county council meets).

“For the first time, I am getting thank you calls about public works,” council member Stewart Jones said. “This is a great team effort.”

In other action at its Oct. 23 meeting, council approved a temporary suspension of “the blue laws” in Laurens County. In SC, counties that produce a certain amount of sales tax can permanently suspend the state’s ban on Sunday sales, but Laurens County is not there, yet. Council has to take this action every six months. State law offers protection to workers who say they cannot work on Sundays for religious reasons.

Council approved a document that allows ISO Poly to obtain a $20 million loan. ISO Poly’s fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement places its property in the hands of Laurens County, so this agreement must be executed each time the local plant wants to borrow money.

After 45 minutes in executive session, council acted on three matters in open session.

It authorized County Administrator Jon Caime to negotiate a contract with the Republic waste-hauling company so the county can acquire and operate a solid waste transfer station off Hwy 56 near Clinton.

Council Chairman Joe Wood assigned to committee an employee reclassification matter. Also, council agreed to pay an employee $3,000 for additional time worked.