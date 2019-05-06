County examines more paid firefighters

Fire Service shows Joanna’s truck, says more paid positions are needed

Less volunteers, more paid firefighters - that may be the recipe for continued fire protection in the rural areas of Laurens County.

Fire Service Director Greg Lindley outlined the transition last Tuesday during the Laurens County Council’s discussion of the Lakelands District Fire Service. The Laurens County Fire Service is funded by a budget separate from the County’s General Fund; neither budget has received final approval for 2019-20, but that could happen as early as June 11. The City of Clinton asked for a large increase, but has scaled that back to about a $30,000/annual increase (to fight fires just outside the city limits, the county does not have a contract like this with Laurens or Fountain Inn).

At its May 28 meeting, the council discussed in a closed-to-the-public session the Clinton Fire Contract Fiscal Year 2019-20 and received a legal briefing on the Capital Project Sales Tax. Council cancelled a budget workshop, re-scheduled for yesterday (June 4).

Clinton officials say they can justify a $610,000 annual request to the County Fire Service, based on call volume. The city’s fire and police are first responders to I-385 and I-26 incidents.

The replacement fire truck seen by the council and people attending the May 28 meeting is a 2007 KME with a 102 ft reach, and a $1.2 million price tag new. It was purchased used for $210,000, and painted for an additional $24,000 expense. It is assigned to Joanna, which needs a truck like this because it is the first-responder department to the Norbord lumber yard and the Cobb grain silo, between Joanna and the Newberry County line (photos, page 1A).

In his report, Lindley said fire departments not having enough volunteers is a nationwide trend.

“We are doing what we can, this is a national trend of a lack of volunteers. We can train 14- to 17-year-olds to prepare them for service when they turn 18 (Clinton High School hosts a program like this for District 56 and the Clinton Fire Department). We have new part-time hires that now work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but we can extend their hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In the long range, we will need more paid employees in the Lake Greenwood area and will need an additional $122,000 a year for that need.”

No action was immediately taken by the council.

Lindley reported that the Waterloo Fire Department has five firefighters, but has been without a chief for three years. A Fire Service division chief is located there to maintain the department. Cross Hill Fire Department has a roster of more than 20 volunteers, but no operating board of directors. Mountville Fire Department has three active firefighters.

Other business for the Laurens County Council was a month ten financial report, final action on flood control ordinance, a roads pavement management plan, and public/council members’ comments.

(The Laurens County Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.)