County employee is arrested

The benefits coordinator for Laurens County has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jamie Renee Masters, 50, of Fountain Inn. She was arrested Thursday, and placed in the Johnson Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. SLED investigated the case at the request of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018, Masters is accused of embezzlement of public funds, less than $10,000.

She was placed on administrative leave, and then resigned a short time later. when it became apparent money was missing, a report said.

A report said the case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

SLED statement and warrants:

http://www.sled.sc.gov/PressReleases.aspx?MenuID=News