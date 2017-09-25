County Council will talk branding

Laurens County could embark on setting up and displaying a new brand, after a presentation Tuesday to the county council.

The Laurens County Branding Study Presentation is part of the council's regular meeting, set for Sept. 26, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse, downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public. A Public Works Committee meeting, also open to the public, is set for 4 pm.

In addition to discussing branding, the council will consider 2nd reading of an ordinance establishing a Solid Waste Enterprise Fund, and will consider Project Vertical, a spec building for Hunter Industrial Park (presentation - John Young, Laurens CPW, and Jon Coleman, Laurens County Development Corporation).

The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month, in the historic courthouse, downtown Laurens. Its meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017, as amended).