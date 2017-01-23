County Council will receive audit

A Clemson student intern, Sam Parsons, will present results of a community enhancement study to the Laurens County Council on Tuesday. The FY16 Audit and a report on the proposed Dominion natural gas pipeline also are on tap for the council meeting - open to the public.

The meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Part of the agenda is a 15-minute Public Comments time, and anyone seeking to speak to the council on any topic must register at the podium before the meeting starts. Public comments time is Item 9 of the council's 12-item agenda for the Jan. 24 meeting.

County Administrator Jon Caime will make a report to the council, then Parsons will make his report. Caime sought intern assistance from Clemson University in determining how Laurens County can better attract retail business which, in turn, will make the county more attractive for residential (and property tax) growth. The audit presentation will follow and after that, County Finance Director Lisa Kirk will present the FY17 Monthly Report #6.

The Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission Company project update will be agenda item #6e, and council member Stewart Jones will present a resolution about the pipeline for council consideration as agenda item 7c. Jones has said Laurens County landowners whose property is affected by the pipeline projects are invited to this meeting to speak to the council - Dominion officials will be there, and Upstate environmentalists have expressed their concerns about the project to the council.

Other business will include requests for proposals on energy efficiency, codification of county ordinances, planning commission appointment by council member Garrett McDaniel, fire department cost recovery and ZF Transmissions plant easement resolution. After Public Comments and Council Comments, the council will convene a closed-to-the-public executive session to receive a legal briefing and discuss 3 matters of employment. The council is convened in its executive session discussions and voting by the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays monthly in the historic courthouse. Committee meetings often are conducted in a conference room of the Administrative Wing, Hillcrest Square Judicial/Services Center in Laurens. All meetings must have 24-hour prior notice with a published agenda, and are open to the public.