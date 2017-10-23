County Council will discuss officers in schools

TUESDAY: Laurens County Council will discuss assigning officers to District 55 schools during its Tuesday evening meeting.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office will propose assigning 2 officers to Laurens District High School, and one each to Ford, Waterloo, Gray Court and Hickory Tavern schools. D55 will pay for the officers quarterly.

The discussion will be during the council's regular meeting, Tuesday at 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Council also will discuss a LCSO vehicle replacement proposal, will have a public hearing and final reading of Ordinance 839, Enterprise Fund and Solid Waste Disposal, will approve resolution for fund balance transfer ($965,822 to Solid Waste Enterprise Fund), will consider requests for proposals - audit, will receive a report on Online Procurement Card Transactions, and will discuss November & December meetings and summer months' meetings.

There will be a 15-minute time for public comments - register at the podium before the meeting starts.