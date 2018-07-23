County Council will adopt a budget

On Tuesday night, Laurens County Council has 24 items for discussion and action on its regular meeting agenda. Council is expected to adopt a $30M budget.

The meeting is open to the public, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse, downtown Laurens. A public comments time is scheduled (register at the podium before the meeting starts) and several public hearings are scheduled.

The Clinton Fire Contract is on the council's agenda.

The council will hear a report from John Lummus, Upstate Alliance. The council will give final action to a $61M bond issue endorsement for Presbyterian College; hold a public hearing on the FY18-19 budget and give the budget final reading; conduct a public hearing and final reading on a separate Fire Service Budget; conduct a public hearing and give final reading to keeping a portion of the Local Option Sales Tax revenue for county operations; conduct a public hearing and give final reading to rescinding Probate Fees Ordinance #482; will receive as informal only revisions to the Junk Yard Ordinance (#814); will adopt a resolution setting the EMS Fund as a special revenue fund; will consider a planning variance request, Bentley-Kellet Family Land; will consider approval of the Faulk and Foster Cell Tower and American Disability Act policies and procedures; adopt a resolution/amendment to the Abbeville County Joint Development Park; give first reading to a flood prevention ordinance amendment; approve an EMS Health Data Exchange Contract; receive a request to purchase a fire rescue truck (long-range capital plan); and will discuss procurement card usage, guidelines and posting on-line.

Public comments and council members' comments will be conducted, then the council will have a closed-to-the-public executive session discussion about economic development and a contract - Duncan property. The Laurens County Council regular meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in Laurens.