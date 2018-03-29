County Council Vice-chairman will stand for re-election despite poor attendance record

Tollison files for re-election as District 5 Council Member

Despite missing most of the 2017 meetings because of work, Laurens County Council Vice-Chairman Keith Tollison has filed for re-election.

He will face two challengers in the June Republican primary.

Tollison issued this statement: “As many of you know, with the closure of CB&I and my employment situation changing, I missed some council meetings during the past months.

“Even during my time away, I assure you I have continued to work and serve District 5, including collaborating with fellow council members by phone, text and email and regularly visiting the various offices, department heads, and staff members.

“I have enjoyed serving as your council member and have worked and voted to represent the values and wishes of my district and Laurens County has a whole. My votes have always been conservative and forward thinking to both protect the tax payers while building the future of our county.

“Because I feel I have made a positive impact in the county and am certain my work situation will change, I have filed for re-election. I hope to continue serving as your council member and look forward to working with you as we continue to build Laurens County.”

The Laurens County Council has no policy about how many meetings a member can miss before being recommended to the governor for removal from office.

Filing for local elective offices ended Friday.