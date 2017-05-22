County Council to recognize Clinton High School

Laurens County Council will consider a resolution honoring Clinton High School, and an ordinance in support of a solar farm at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Council member Stewart Jones will present the CHS recognition ordinance. A Public Hearing and 2nd Reading of a FILOT Ordinance will be presented for the solar farm - known as Project Angus. Second reading of the FY-17-18 Budget Ordinance will be given, along with the Fire Budget Ordinance and Cell Towers Revision Ordinance.

Council will discuss Retiree Health Insurance Non-Eligible Existing Retirees.

Council will consider Animal Control Advisory Committee Nominations, and under new business, will consider an EMS Week Resolution. Public comments (15 minutes), council members' comments and an executive session (if needed) will complete the agenda.

Laurens County Council meeting will be at 5:30 pm Tuesday in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Anyone who wants to speak to the council about any subject must sign up at the podium before the meeting starts.