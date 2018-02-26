County Council to consider fire trucks

THIS AFTERNOON: Laurens County Council will consider buying 2 pre-owned fire engines.

At its meeting this Tuesday, the council will receive information about purchasing the fire engines in accordance with the Long Range Strategic Capital Plan. The council's meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens - the meeting is open to the public.

Council also will receive a report on Annual Employee Health Screening, budget transfer resolution, HVAC consultant, Duke Easement approval, existing organization structure-chart, library pay standardization, part-time lump sum pay, full-time probational pay, and inspections pay standardization.

Fifteen minutes will be set aside for public comments - register at the podium before the meeting starts. County Council members' comments also are included on the agenda.