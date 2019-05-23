County administrator's contract in closed session

County Council advances budget with 2nd reading

Laurens County’s spending plan for about $30 million is a step closer to becoming final, with a second reading approval May 14 at the county council’s regular meeting. The council added in about $206,000 in additional spending, and following the regular meeting, conducted a closed session, in part, to finalize the county administrator's contract, and then a budget workshop to hammer out details on some still-contested department budgets.

One major item the council will not have to consider is giving the City of Clinton substantially more to fight fires outside the city limits. This is the only contract of its kind that the Laurens County Fire Service has with a city, and Clinton officials say it is woefully underfunded.

They say a study can justify a $610,000/year county expense for this fire service - Clinton is the first responder to fires on two major highways, I-385 and I-26.

To meet that expense, Clinton asked the county to fund the service at $450,000/year. That was brought to the council in a closed session called to discuss “a contract” and later, Clinton decided to ask for much less, $293,069/year.

That’s about $30,000 more than what the contract is now. County Fire Chief Greg Lindley can make a recommendation about the increase; council is not bound by his recommendation, and can approve or decline the request at its discretion. The separate County Fire Fund also was given second reading approval on May 14.

A public hearing on the Laurens County Budget FY19-20 will be conducted on June 11 (with June 25 as a back-up date). County officials want to have the budget in place by July 1.

County Administrator Jon Caime has told the council this budget process is going smoothly because of reforms he made in tracking money and getting feedback from department heads. Emergency Medical Service has been extracted from the General Fund and designated as an Enterprise Fund so council can clearly see its deficit.

Eliminating the deficit - about $600,000/year - is going to require scaling back on service, or raising the tax designated for EMS, or both.

Council also was considering Probate Judge, Disabilities and Special Needs, Coroner, Special Appropriations, Emergency Communications, Management and Planning in its work session.

Its closed session agenda called for discussions of employment, deputy directors for 911, human resources, and finance, legal - property acquisition, and Caime’s contract.

By ordinance, the Laurens County Council also is keeping 29% of the Local Option Sales Tax money as an administrative fee. It goes into the county’s General Fund.

Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood voted “no” - he has said the 29% was meant for “emergency needs” of the county but now has become a tool for routinely balancing the budget.

Other members have said the county isn’t there yet (not needing the money to balance the budget), the fee is maximum permitted by state law, and even with the fee, a substantial amount of money - 71% of the 1-cent local tax on all sales - goes toward property tax relief.

The council is entitled by state law to raise taxes 2.1%, the national rate of inflation.

There was no word at the May 14 meeting if Laurens County employees will get a pay raise.

In a report to council, Auditor Jim Coleman said Laurens County’s tax base is growing.

Value of 1-mil of tax is expected to be $173,000 - up from $172,500 last year. Boat owners are going to see a change from state law - an every-year registration requirement as opposed to every three years, as it is now.

Coleman said industries bring in $10.5 million every year to help finance the budgets of Laurens County public entities. They don’t pay property taxes, but the fee arrangements governed by state law and authorized by county ordinance - there are 56 such arrangements - produce the annual revenue.

The Auditor’s Office keeps track of this and much more (ie, Homestead Exemption, high-milage auto tax discount) with a staff of 5 full-time and 3 part-time employees. Coleman said, “I have the best staff at the courthouse.”