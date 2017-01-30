Home / Breaking News / County Administrator to council meeting

County Administrator to council meeting

Mon, 01/30/2017 - 4:37pm Vic MacDonald
Jon Caime will make a report to the Clinton City Council Feb. 6
By: 
Clinton City Council agenda
Budget workshop discussion items will include overview of budget process, review strategic goals FY 16-17, Public Safety presentation, Community and Economic Development presentation, and review of the economic development strategic plan.

Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime will make a presentation at the Clinton City Council's Feb. 6 meeting. Beginning at 6 pm, the meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.

Caime makes reports on his activities and interest items every two weeks to the Laurens County Council, during its regular meetings at the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Since assuming the job last spring, Caime has been active in traveling the county and engaging in listening sessions with officials and individuals on many subjects.

The Clinton City Council meeting will be in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, second floor of the MS Bailey Municipal Center in uptown Clinton. At 3 pm in the council chambers, council members will conduct a Budget Workshop (also open to the public) considering issues and reports on the FY17-18 budget. 

At the 6 pm meeting, Mayor Bob McLean will recognize citizens who have registered before the meeting starts to address council on any subject. Resolutions for council include February as American Heart Association Month, Black History Month, Children's Dental Health Month and Cities Mean Business in the City of Clinton. Council will consider buying water treatment chemicals, a mutual aid agreement with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, a change in the May meeting because of the Main Street Conference (date conflict), and city manager's report: Copeland Street water and sewer project, tethering, Martha Dendy project and potential sewer lateral policies.

City Attorney's report, Mayor's report and council members' reports and recommendations will complete the agenda. The Clinton City Council meets the 1st Monday of each month.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here