County Administrator to council meeting

Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime will make a presentation at the Clinton City Council's Feb. 6 meeting. Beginning at 6 pm, the meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.

Caime makes reports on his activities and interest items every two weeks to the Laurens County Council, during its regular meetings at the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Since assuming the job last spring, Caime has been active in traveling the county and engaging in listening sessions with officials and individuals on many subjects.

The Clinton City Council meeting will be in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, second floor of the MS Bailey Municipal Center in uptown Clinton. At 3 pm in the council chambers, council members will conduct a Budget Workshop (also open to the public) considering issues and reports on the FY17-18 budget.

At the 6 pm meeting, Mayor Bob McLean will recognize citizens who have registered before the meeting starts to address council on any subject. Resolutions for council include February as American Heart Association Month, Black History Month, Children's Dental Health Month and Cities Mean Business in the City of Clinton. Council will consider buying water treatment chemicals, a mutual aid agreement with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, a change in the May meeting because of the Main Street Conference (date conflict), and city manager's report: Copeland Street water and sewer project, tethering, Martha Dendy project and potential sewer lateral policies.

City Attorney's report, Mayor's report and council members' reports and recommendations will complete the agenda. The Clinton City Council meets the 1st Monday of each month.