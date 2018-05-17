Country Cooking Coming to Clinton

Big Boys Country Cooking will bring soul food and family atmosphere to a second location set for Clinton

It’s about two months away, but restauranteur Charles Massey wants people in Clinton to know there’s a staple that will always be on the menu at his restaurant.

As bad-for-your-health as it sounds, there will always be fat back on the buffet. A video of Charles extolling the virtues of this Southern delicacy is on The Chronicle’s website, MyClintonNews.com

A Navy veteran, Massey said he kicked around a bunch of jobs before finally giving in to his long-held desire to be a cook. “We don’t want chefs, we want to hire cooks,” he said.

He and wife Cindy have a popular restaurant in Marietta, SC, almost at the South-North Carolina border above Greenville, and they call Gray Court in Laurens County their home. Cindy grew up in Laurens, and worked four and a half years at Laurens County Memorial Hospital before joining Charles’ crusade to spread great country cooking all over Upstate SC. They started - their first location was in Taylors - with “$2,500 and a prayer,” Charles Massey says.

Having a budget that lean made all the difference - pardon the pun, it made them “hungrier” than if they’d had a fat bankroll. Massey said it will take a couple months to turn the former Halo-Parthenon location on East Carolina Avenue into a Big Boy Country Cooking location. Work already is underway.

He is counting on friend Jerry Laws to produce the woodwork that is a Big Boy trademark. They will be hiring staff, and the Masseys know there are the right kind of people out there who want to work.

“We don’t meet strangers,” Charles Massey said.

They will look to local farmers for some of their ingredients. The Masseys do business with Beechwood Farm in Marietta for fresh produce. Charles sells his unique Big Boy rub for barbecue, and they will offer a 20% senior discount. Tea is included with the price of meals, and catering is available. You can find the Masseys on Facebook at Big Boys Country Cooking LLC.

“My son came up with the name, he wanted to call it ‘Big Daddy’s’ but there are a lot of big daddies out there,” Charles said. “Big Boy, that’s who I am.”

April 25th was their three-year anniversary in the restaurant business. Charles and Cindy have been married seven years and together 15 years, raising three children and have a grandchild on the way. Charles doesn’t mind anyone knowing that seven years ago, they were homeless. Charles got a temporary job, and got back into printing - but finally decided it was time to look for a restaurant. He said Cindy was doing really well in her hospital administration job, and took a leap of faith to join him. In that first restaurant, “we were just trying to make it through the weekend,” Charles said.

Now, they feel comfortable enough to branch out. Cindy says they are a community-oriented business, and Charles wants to know how the local football teams are shaping up for the upcoming season.

In a short while, when you walk into their restaurant, look for a greeting. Charles says, “Every man is a bro. Every girl is a young lady.”