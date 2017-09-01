Council will hear about pipeline

The federal Environmental Assessment of the Dominion Pipeline will be presented Tuesday evening to the Laurens County Council.

Dominion is proposing a Moore (Spartanburg County) to Chappells (Newberry County) pipeline that will cut through Laurens County passing a short distance west of Clinton. (See article about environmental concerns in the Jan. 11 issue of The Clinton Chronicle). The report will be made at the council's 5:30 pm meeting in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Other agenda items are: Election of chairman and vice-chairman;

-- Chuck Bobo quarterly report on permit activity with historical data;

-- Lisa Kirk, finance director, FY17 month five actuals report;

-- Thompson Road Fire Station design build RFP, approval of award committee;

-- Public Hearing ordinance 826 - sale of Lot 5 in Professional Park with 3rd and final reading;

-- Project Hunter 2nd reading of fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance;

-- Codification of County Ordinance 827 - 1st reading;

-- Proposed moratorium on new subdivisions;

-- Public Comments - 15 minute period for public comments, required to sign in prior to the meeting;

-- County Council comments; and

-- Executive session, contract and employment.

This is the first meeting of 2017 of the Laurens County Council, which meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in Laurens.