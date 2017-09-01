Home / Breaking News / Council will hear about pipeline

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 9:59am Vic MacDonald
Dominion Pipeline Environmental Assessment is on Tuesday agenda for Laurens County Council
Laurens County Council agenda via e-mail
Noticing this likely major disruption to our natural resources, Upstate Forever partnered with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project (SCELP) to file a Motion to Intervene in the FERC proceedings. Upstate Forever and SCELP filed comments early in the process expressing our specific concerns. On October 19, FERC issued an Environmental Assessment (EA) of the project and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). Upstate Forever has challenged Dominion’s claim that the environmental impact will be minimal, and we have called for FERC to require a full Environmental Impact Statement rather than the less rigorous Environmental Assessment." -- Upstate Forever statement

The federal Environmental Assessment of the Dominion Pipeline will be presented Tuesday evening to the Laurens County Council.

Dominion is proposing a Moore (Spartanburg County) to Chappells (Newberry County) pipeline that will cut through Laurens County passing a short distance west of Clinton. (See article about environmental concerns in the Jan. 11 issue of The Clinton Chronicle). The report will be made at the council's 5:30 pm meeting in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Other agenda items are: Election of chairman and vice-chairman;

-- Chuck Bobo quarterly report on permit activity with historical data;

-- Lisa Kirk, finance director, FY17 month five actuals report;

-- Thompson Road Fire Station design build RFP, approval of award committee;

-- Public Hearing ordinance 826 - sale of Lot 5 in Professional Park with 3rd and final reading;

-- Project Hunter 2nd reading of fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance;

-- Codification of County Ordinance 827 - 1st reading;

-- Proposed moratorium on new subdivisions;

-- Public Comments - 15 minute period for public comments, required to sign in prior to the meeting;

-- County Council comments; and

-- Executive session, contract and employment.

This is the first meeting of 2017 of the Laurens County Council, which meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month in Laurens.

 

