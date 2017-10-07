Council will discuss fire contracts

Laurens County Council will hear a report Tuesday about the fire contracts with Clinton and Fountain Inn.

Council will receive the reports from Fire Service Director Greg Lindley at its meeting, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (2017, as amended). Lindley is not recommending for the FY18 budget any increase in the amount of money Laurens County pays these municipal fire departments for coverage in rural areas. The county will terminate its contract with Fountain Inn next year when the Fire Service brings on-line a new rural station on Thompson Road.

Other reports for the council's regular meeting will be by Billy Wilson, vehicle maintenance/county procurement, on Telephone Audit Update, and Chuck Bobo, Codes Officer, on Permit Activity. Council will offer the public a chance to address the members on any subject - register at the podium before the meeting starts. County Council members also will have a comments time.