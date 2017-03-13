Council will continue its planning process

The Laurens County Council will make plans and review projects in a Tuesday evening work session.

The 5 pm meeting in a conference room of the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Service-Administration Center, in Laurens, takes the place of the council's usual every-other-Tuesday meeting at the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The planning session is open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act; no public comments or dialog with the Council will be part of the agenda.

Rick Green, of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, will give the overview of the work session. Council will review General Responsibilities of the Council, the One Cent Capital Sales Tax revenue source, industrial Fees-in-Lieu-of-Taxes revenue source, Church St. Office, EMS Headquarters, Hillcrest roofing status, Sheriff's Office relocating, Magistrate Office move, EMS-Fire - EMS partnerships with private EMS companies, partnership between EMS and Fire, Animal Control - status of creating and appointing advisory committee, partnerships with Humane Society, Piedmont Tech and veterinary offices, and Goals to be achieved.