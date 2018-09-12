Council will acknowledge departing members

Two departing members of Laurens County Council - Ted Nash and Keith Tollison - will be acknowledged Tuesday night by the council.

The council's only meeting in December will be Tuesday (Dec. 11), 5:30 pm in council chambers, second flood of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Nash (retirement) and Tollison (defeated in primary) will leave office when new council members and other elected county officials are sworn into office Thursday, Jan. 3 (10 am, courtroom chambers, Hillcrest Square Judicial/Services Building).

For this Tuesday's meeting, old business will be final reading of a change to subdivision ordinance, and second reading of ordinances for Project Autumn and Project Gator. First reading will be given to an ordinance for Flame Spray. Council will consider Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission easement, variance request from TM Enterprises, and Cooks Cell Tower - along with an requested budget amendment for the fire department.

There will be a time for public comments (register at the podium before the meeting starts), and for county council comments. In a closed session, council will consider two employment matters - Planning Position and IT Position - and a contract - solid waste transfer station.

The Laurens County Council will resume every 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month meeting in January, 2019.