Council Member Refuses Breath Test

A Clinton City Council member has been arrested, and the City refuses to release police body cam footage of the event.

Council member Robbie Neal, of 103 E. Bluford St., Clinton, was arrested Saturday and charged with Driving Under the Influence 2nd offense. Her first offense was in 2013 and she completed a driving course. In her latest arrest, Neal refused to complete field sobriety tests, and refused breath, blood and urine tests to determine her level of alleged intoxication. She asked arresting officers "You know who I am" and "We planned to give you all this stuff."

Neal said she had a friend raped and murdered, and felt like her arrest would be an embarrasment to the Mayor and the City. Only the governor can remove an elected official, unless the official chooses to resign. The next regular meeting of the Clinton City Council is Monday, Dec. 3.

The City will not provided to The Clinton Chronicle the body cam footage of Arresting Officer Catherine Anderson, citing SC Code of Lawes 23-1-240(G)(1). At 11:41 am Tuesday, the City complied with a Chronicle SC FOIA request for documents related to Neal's arrest, but refused to release the body cam footage. One document also refers to SLED Datamaster video footage, and in an incident report, Anderson writes that she activated the dash cam in her patrol car as Neal was stopped at North Sloan St and West Pitts St., in Clinton, at 2232 (24 hr clock) on 11-17-18.

She was released on $10,000 bond from the Johnson Detention Center.