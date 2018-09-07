Council to decide about joining the opioid addiction fight

Tonight, Laurens County Council will discuss and decide on whether to join a class-action lawsuit against Big Pharma.

Council will meet Tuesday, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

The council will consider an opt in, class-action lawsuit under new business, and will discuss a contract - opioid litigation in executive session (legal briefing - Carolina Pines - and employment matter also in closed session).

Council will receive a report from Lakelands Citizens for Clean Air, will consider a revised Resolution - Restoring Constitutional Governance, will conduct a public hearing about a proposal from the Presbyterian College Real Estate Foundation, will consider an appointment to the Planning Commission, and will give the 1st of 3 readings to ordinances - private landfill, fee increase, and establishing EMS Fund #128 as a special revenue fund.

There will be 15 minutes for public comments (register at the podium before the meeting starts) and a time for council members' comments.

