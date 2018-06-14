Coroner called to wrecks near Laurens and near Joanna

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED & FELONY DUI CHARGED: Coroner responding to multiple wrecks in Laurens Co.

Posted: Jun 14, 2018

Updated: Jun 14, 2018 4:40 PM EDT

By Savannah Sondov

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County Coroner's Office said today (June 14) that it is responding to multiple collisions.

The coroner's office said one person has died after a wreck on Fleming Mill Road. According to the SC Highway Patrol-Real Time Traffic Information System, the collision occurred around 2:15 p.m.

The coroner's office said it is also responding to a collision on Whitmire Highway in Joanna.

Details are limited at this time.

The Coroner's Office identified the victim of the Hwy 308-Fleming Mill Rd. wreck as Chad Wesley Robinson, 29, of Fieldcrest Dr., Laurens. Robinson reportedly was driving a tractor that collided with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the chest.

A report said Tara Ann Mahan, 34, of Fountain Inn, was arrested and charged with Felony DUI resulting in death in connection with this wreck. She was wearing a seat belt and was taken to the Laurens hospital for treatment. A report said the 1997 Mercury 4-door sedan that Mahan was driving rear-ended the Kubota farm tractor that Robinson was driving, and the tractor overturned.

In addition to Felony DUI, Mahan was charged with driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana, a report said.

The victim of the separate, 4:13 pm wreck near Joanna was identified as George Franklin Stockman III, 23, of Joanna. A report said the 1996 GMC pickup truck he was driving west on the Whitmire Highway at Drew Drive left the right side of the road, hit a mailbox, went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree, overturning. Stockman died at the scene, and the cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma. He was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle, a report said.

The fatal wrecks are under investigation - this makes 18 fatal wrecks in Laurens County this year.