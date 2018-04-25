Conviction Upheld: Beaty will not have a new trial

BREAKING NEWS: The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Michael Beaty, of Clinton.

Almost 5 years ago, Beaty strangled to death his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Emily-Anna Asbill, 19, of Clinton. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. TODAY (April 25, 2018) his conviction was affirmed by all the justices of the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Two causes for action raised by the Defense were not cause for a directed re-trial, the justice said. Beaty was not prejudiced by opening remarks of the trial judge, the ruling says. And, Beaty's due process rights were not violated during the trial that was held in Laurens County General Sessions Court, and prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office, the ruling says.

The ruling's conclusion says, "We hold Appellant (Beaty) has not established prejudice resulting from the trial judge's opening remarks, and we hold Appellant was not denied due process during the argument stage of the trial. Appellant's conviction is therefore affirmed."

On the SC Supreme Court decisions website the ruling is described this way:

27795 - State v. Beaty

The Court affirms Appellant's conviction. We hold Appellant has not established prejudice resulting from the trial judge's opening remarks, and we hold Appellant was not denied due process during the closing argument stage of the trial. The Court instructs trial judges to omit any language, whether in remarks to the jury or in an instruction, which might have the effect of lessening the State's burden of proof in a criminal case. Although our state does not currently have a rule governing the content and order of closing arguments in criminal cases in which a defendant introduces evidence, trial courts must ensure in every case a defendant's right to due process is not violated.

“The definition of Malice”

Judge: It was ‘inhumane’ - the way

Beaty killed Clinton teenager in 2013

By Vic MacDonald

Staff Writer

At-Large Circuit Judge Jeffery Young heard eight people tell him why Michael Beaty should or should not be sentenced to life in a South Carolina prison with no chance of getting out – but not from the 31-year-old murderer himself – before rendering his sentence, with an explanation.

In the sternest tone possible, Young looking at Beaty said, “All the tragedy in this case came from the hands of Michael Beaty. I have had 30 murder trials, and strangulation is the worst I have seen. To hold a body ‘til it is lifeless, is inhumane. It is the definition of malice.”

Malice is an essential element for a murder conviction in South Carolina. Its legal definition is a “depraved indifference to human life”.

Young then sentenced Beaty to life without parole.

Beaty turned at the defense table, hugged his family, and was led away. It was 19 months to the day – at almost the same hour he was arrested – that Beaty was charged with killing his girlfriend, 19-year-old Emily-Anna Asbill.

“I know my son,” his mother, Cynthia Simmons, told Judge Young.

“Michael has made a lot of stupid mistakes. Never in his life has he hurt anyone, and EA was like a daughter to me. Hours and hours and hours we were together talking through their problems in this relationship.

“It was not a good relationship because they were both substance abusers,” she said. “They (Asbill and Beaty as a couple) were trying to make it.”

Beaty did not testify. He did not make a statement at his pre-sentencing hearing.

Asbill and Beaty were living in a house in Simpsonville, and the judge was told their landlord had never witnessed domestic violence between them in the time they were there, from March to June, 2013.

The judge was told Beaty helped Asbill through her second semester at Greenville Tech, getting her out of bed to go to class. Asbill also worked at a Bluetick Hound rescue organization in Greenville, while Beaty got money where he could doing odd jobs.

“They do not have a single witness that saw Mr. Beaty strike EA,” defense attorney Charles Grose said.

Whether or not Asbill was a criminal domestic violence victim, a Laurens County jury after a five-day trial took about two hours to find Beaty guilty of murder. It was the only verdict they were allowed to consider – Emily-Anna Asbill’s death was either a murder or an accident.

Ten of the 12 jurors that found Beaty guilty returned to the courtroom to watch Young’s sentencing. “This has been the hardest 19 months of my life,” EA’s sister, Amanda Asbill, told Young. “I’ll never get to see her again. She was not only a sister but my best friend, and a once in a lifetime friend to everyone. I miss her every day.”

EA’s father, Ashley Asbill, an agent with the State Law Enforcement Division, joined with Amanda and EA’s mother, Emily Joy, asking Young for the life without parole sentence. About an hour after Beaty was sentenced, SLED agents and Clinton law enforcement were at Ashley Asbill’s house, where a vandal had spray-painted “Free Mike” and an obscenity on the house. EA Asbill’s grave in Clinton was also vandalized.

“EA was smart, talented, an athlete, a joy to be around,” her father said. “She loved the guitar, volleyball and playing lacrosse (at Clinton High School) with her sister Amanda. Our lives will never be the same because of the actions of Michael Beaty and Will Alexander (convicted in September of accessory after the fact of murder, he declined to testify in Beaty’s trial).”

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said almost weekly for the past 19 months someone has come forward with a statement about Beaty’s abuse toward Asbill. She had a busted lip, he said, and a witness described a public argument they had in a restaurant.

“It was not directly relevant to this case,” Stumbo said, “but (SC has) led the nation in spouses killing significant others. That’s got to stop. (With) the result this week, we’re a little closer to stopping this in South Carolina.”

Asbill and Beaty were not married, and statements at the trial indicated he and Asbill had been apart from September, 2012, when Beaty drove her to the hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted cut, until March, 2013 when, a statement by Beaty said, Asbill reached out to him, asking him to come and get here because “she could not live the life they wanted her to live.”

At one point in the statement, Beaty called EA’s father “a mean man” who “probably wants to kill me.” Another statement had Beaty saying he took the batteries out of his and EA’s cellphones the night she died so they could “fly under the radar.”

In his closing statement to the jury, Stumbo said the defense paid $25,000 for expert testimony that Asbill’s death by strangulation could have resulted when the hemline of her tank top formed a ligature around her neck. It happened, the defense contended, when Beaty grabbed the back of her shirt as she tried to jump out her car that Beaty was driving.

The defense theory was Asbill also could not extract herself from a position in the car that led to positional asphyxia. The defense said Asbill’s blood alcohol level the night she died – 2.39 – contributed to her death. The blood alcohol levels of Beaty and Alexander that night and into the early morning of June 30, 2013 as they were questioned by authorities, was not stated at trial.

The State’s version of the homicide had Beaty on top of Asbill in the passenger’s seat of her car, holding “the business end” of a black USB cord to her throat and wrapping the rest of the court around her neck, noose-style.

He maintained the “sufficient force” for at least two minutes, the State contended.

Stumbo said Beaty “had to shut her up.”

He conjectured Asbill was screaming in pain from injuries to her hands and arms suffered earlier when she tried to jump from the car. He said when Beaty drove to his parents’ house at 502 Calvert Avenue, Clinton – instead of going to Alexander’s house in Cross Hill where he said earlier he was going – and when Asbill saw where they were, in a quiet neighborhood of Clinton (it was about 11 p.m. June 29, 2013), she started screaming.

“What if she was screaming in pain, they were still arguing. She was not going to wake up the neighbors,” Stumbo said of Beaty’s mindset at that moment. “Why did she try to jump out? We’ll never know … she was with a disrespected, angry boyfriend.

“She’s trying to get away from him.”

Outside the presence of the jury, Wise asked for an immediate mistrial. He said Stumbo did not present his closing argument in a way the judge, Stumbo and the defense attorneys had agreed in a judge’s chamber’s meeting. Wise said he and Grose would never have the chance to refute many aspects of the State’s theory of what happened – presented for the first time in Stumbo’s closing argument.

Young denied the motion. It was one of three defense requests for a mistrial or a directed verdict of not guilty for Beaty.

Two forensic pathologists testified, with a ligature strangulation, the victim goes unconscious within five to eight seconds. Two minutes, the scientists agreed, is a “point for no return” for strangulation – the time when, with the airway restricted and the carotid artery and the jugular vein collapsed, so much blood is kept from and backed up into the brain, permanent damage would occur.

Stumbo had projected onto a large pull-down screen in the courtroom a digital countdown of 2:00.

There was total silence in the courtroom, as the seconds ticked away.

When the clock reached 0:00, Stumbo said, “The time was up on EA Asbill after those two minutes. The lies and deception end today. Find him guilty.”