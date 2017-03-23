Controlling animals stays put

The Laurens County plan for enhancing animal control is to bring a director on board, have that person hire and train enforcement officers, and require the director to write protocols for an advisory committee and volunteers.

That is the Laurens County Council’s course of action in response to a recommendation by the Laurens County Humane Society that four animal control officers currently in Public Works be commissioned as law enforcement officers of the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Don Reynolds has agreed to accept the positions (though not necessarily the current officers), if his office gets the money and control it must have to make animal control work.

“It needs to be done. We are getting a lot of nuisance calls. Give me the funds to put people out there to be accountable,” Reynolds told the county council last Tuesday.

“There is a lot of frustration (among animal control officers). There is no way for them to write a ticket or do enforcement,” said Public Works Director Rob Russian, supervisor of the county’s animal and litter control division.

Reynolds took law enforcement commissions from the animal control officers when he became sheriff in January. The officers cannot carry firearms and, in fact, have no devices to protect them from animal attacks. They also are required to take blue lights off their vehicles, which are being re-lettered from law enforcement to codes enforcement.

“There is a lack of leadership,” council member Stewart Jones said. Council discussed animal control during a planning session last Tuesday.

Russian said an animal control supervisor is needed to manage the $276,000 annual budget for the county’s animal and litter control division. Fixing roads and bridges, and managing solid waste disposal, Russian said, “I don’t have time to micro-manage them.”

Reynolds said the current officers don’t need micro-managing - they need accountability. “What do they do?” he said. “They won’t pick up stray dogs.”

The plan calls for animal control to have one supervisor (that position is vacant, starting pay is $36,800), three officers and one facility attendant.

Russian said it will take $4,000 more in salary to hire an animal control supervisor similar to the highly-qualified person who was the number one candidate last time the position was advertised.

County Administrator Jon Caime said, “We are moving forward with our proposal. We get a manager in place, then we get accountability (it will take) six to eight weeks.”

“We’re headed in the right direction. It’s getting there,” Council Vice-chairman Keith Tollison said.

Not fast enough, though, for the Humane Society. The group’s deputy director, Dr. Brooke Spatta, outlined the Humane Society’s vision for animal control in a Feb. 28 presentation to council.

“She made demands,” Council Chairman Joe Wood said.

“The public is out there putting demands on us. There are a lot of demands that are not possible. It may be possible if we had a pot of money to dip into,” he said.

Can the animal control facility use volunteers? asked council member Dr. David Pitts.

Russian said, “We would need proper protocols. We have a new attendant. We need to hire a supervisor. In the past, when we’ve had volunteers out there, it has turned out badly. The supervisor would work with the advisory committee.”

After a mass killing at the animal control facility last year, animal advocates asked to be part of an advisory committee for Laurens County Animal Control. The committee was not appointed.

Then, last month, the Humane Society was send photos taken by a girl in Clinton of a malnourished dog and two dogs, still chained at the neck, that were decomposing. That set off a firestorm of protest when, during a weekend, responsibility for getting something done vacillated between animal control and the sheriff’s office.

A Clinton man was arrested on animal cruelty charges, and awaits prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Humane Society has re-opened its no-kill adoption center (closed briefly for renovations), is accepting animals for adoption including some from animal control, and has sent 29 animals to homes since January.

Humane Society members, people who run animal rescues, vets and vet techs want to spend time at Laurens County’s animal control facility taking care of dogs (the county does not accept cats, the humane society accepts dogs and cats for adoption), but there are no guidelines in place for this to happen.

County Council members want Russian to focus his attention on roads and bridges, so they have accepted Caime’s assurance that animal control will be on its way to improvement by May.