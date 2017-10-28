Contraband to prisons is alleged

WLBG REPORTS: The Narcotics Unit of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office states it has disrupted a major illegal Contraband Operation in which people were providing large quantities of contraband to South Carolina Prisons.

Contraband reportedly included Tobacco, Illegal Narcotics, Cell Phones and Escape Tools. A Sheriff’s Office statement reported its Narcotic Unit discovered evidence of the operation in the Waterloo area as they were investigating, after receiving anonymous complaints of drug activity. The Sheriff’s office is continuing this investigation, along with officials from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

During the investigation, Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle which was occupied by Joshua George John and Travis Kemp. During this traffic stop deputies reportedly located a quantity of pills on Mr. Kemp which were a schedule I controlled substance. During a search of the vehicle, Investigators located numerous items which they determined was contraband being transported. They estimated the in-prison value of the items they seized would be over $500,000. Mr. Kemp and Mr. John were arrested and transported to Johnson Detention Center.

Of the operation, Sheriff Don Reynolds stated “The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office intends to bring hurt to drug pushers, and any other contraband dealers of any type. This is a great example of dedicated Deputies putting dedicated thugs in jail.”

36-year-old Travis Mandell Kemp of 430 Relax Street, Waterloo and 27-year-old Joshua George John of 117 Glenn Ridge Circle, Greenwood were charged with Conspiracy to Deliver Contraband, Trafficking Meth, Trafficking Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. They were also charged with Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Possession of a stolen handgun and Possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office listed items that it seized in this investigation of transporting contraband to state prisons:

15.89 ounces of marijuana

32 grams of methamphetamine

17 grams of cocaine

44.59 pounds of tobacco

One cold 45 handgun, stolen from Horry County

One Walther P22 .22 caliber handgun

7 packs of Newport Cigarettes

132 lighters

80 cigars

53 packages of cigarellos

69 packages of rolling papers

84 smart phones

7 flip-phones

53 USB cables

72 wall adapters

8 various size bottles of alcohol

1 pair of industrial snips

3 pair of side cutters

1 package of Lenox Reciprocating saw blades

14 individual hack-saw blades

3 knives

1 package of white socks

1 package of white shirts

1 pair of Nike Air Force shoes

1 Tattoo gun kit

1 package of incense, with lighting pedestal